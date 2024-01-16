Kellanova hopes for a pipe success

Kellanova Europe has redesigned the Pringles package, in collaboration with US based packaging company Sonoco in Hartsville, South Carolina. The former Kellogg company and its technology partner have effectively replaced the metal bottom with a paper fibre alternative. The new recyclable tubes with the Pringles paper base are now available in Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands: the intention is to expand their launch throughout Europe as soon as possible.

The tube retains the cylindrical shape of the brand, protecting the chips and preserving their flavor and freshness: the paper used for the tubes is made of recycled material and this contributes to the circular economy. This is not a novelty, since the new paper bottom allows the tubes to be accepted in recycling flows throughout Europe: the new tube, in fact, is part of the "Circularity by Design" guidelines of the European fiber packaging value chain, in particular the 4Evergreen Alliance.

"As part of our promise of better days, we worked hard to reduce our environmental footprint -explains Tracy Murphy, senior director of salty snacks at Kellanova-. The recyclable Pringles tube is another crucial step in our sustainable packaging journey. Based on the paper tube process in 2020, we already know that consumers love the new look and now we are very excited that they will be able to get their hands on it".

Earlier this year, the Belgian engineering and research and development teams of Kellanova Europe announced the official launch of the new Pringles tube "designed for recycling" and have introduced the new technology of paper sealing in the production lines of Mechelen (Belgium). These specially designed machines, once fully operational on all production lines, will be able to produce over 1 billion recyclable Pringles tubes perfectly sealed per year. According to Kellanova, the original Pringles tube is iconic and "has been a hallmark of the product since its launch in 1967 in the United States".

Seàn Cairns, president of Sonoco’s Global Rigid Paper and Closures (RPC), collaborated with both companies' technical teams to develop the new Pringles tube "designed for recycling". According to the manager, "consumers are more than ever aware of the impact that their shopping habits have on the environment and of the most sustainable packaging options available to them: it is important -says- companies are at the forefront of exploring new technologies and packaging materials".