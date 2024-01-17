Grana Padano obtains certification for gender equality

For the Grana Padano Dop Cheese Consortium, quality is not just an issue linked to the product made every day by the mastery of the cheesemakers. For the most consumed PDO in the world, quality is also an ethical value: it is social sustainability that is expressed in the working environment and for this reason the Consortium, as announced in the general assembly last December, has finalized the its commitment to creating an increasingly inclusive future by obtaining the certification which recognizes that it has adopted concrete measures over the years to promote a corporate culture and a work environment that respects equal opportunities.

The Dasa-Rägister SpA body, responsible for issuing the certification, has in fact ascertained that the management system of the Grana Padano Consortium complies with the requirements of the UNI/PdR 125:2022 standard and that it has "adopted every measure aimed at guaranteeing equality gender in the working context in relation to the following activities of planning, development and provision of consortium self-monitoring, promotion, valorisation and consumer information services. Provision of general healthcare services, interests relating to the "Grana Padano" denomination, supervision, protection and safeguarding of the "Grana Padano" PDO. Research and innovation on the qualitative and process improvement of the PDO"

“This recognition rewards the path we have always undertaken through which we have guaranteed and promoted a healthy working environment that respects equal opportunities – declared the president of the Consortium Renato Zaghini -. Obtaining certification means having taken another step towards ESG sustainability and means strengthening a value that belongs to us and which enriches not only our working context, but the entire Grana Padano supply chain".