Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Lindt & Sprüngli: organic growth of 10.3% in 2023
Turnover rises to 5.55 billion euros (+4.6%). The largest market remains Europe
Lindt & Sprüngli, the Swiss premium chocolate production company, once again recorded double-digit organic turnover growth of +10.3% in 2023. In Swiss francs, the Group's turnover increased by +4.6% to 5.20 billion (approximately 5.55 billion euros), influenced by the negative currency effect of -4.4%. All regions contributed to the sales growth: Europe, the largest sales market, with significant...
lml - 37497
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency