A "Mr Datterino" protagonist at Marca Fresh

Next steps: a green protocol and the "nickel free" version.

Successful debut for Signor Datterino, present for the first time with a stand dedicated to Marca Fresh fair, the exclusive format focused on sustainable innovation in fruit and vegetables which took place as part of MarcabyBolognaFiere. Marca 2024 is the most important Italian trade fair dedicated to private labels which was held in Bologna on 16 and 17 January 2024.

The consumer brand project is promoted by Bayer, it is aimed directly at the consumer and involves all the players in the supply chain, from the farmer to the retailer to give value to the entire datterino date segment.

“This project was born with the aim of offering consumers a high quality product, available all year round and above all easily recognisable. We started by collaborating with one of the most important brands in the national market and some excellence among Italian horticultural production companies. Given the excellent results obtained, the collaboration has now been extended to three brands mainly in the centre/north with a presence in over 270 stores. In nine months, around 2 million trays were sold,” says Mauro Ferrari , Country Commercial Lead Vegetables at Bayer Crop Science.

The successful "case" of Mr. Datterino was also at the center of the conference organized by SgsMarketing dedicated to "Focus on large-scale retail trade: the purchasing experience between assortment and content", in which Monica Merusi , marketing manager of Bayer Crop Science, spoke .

Mr Datterino wants to communicate to the consumer quality, transparency of the supply chain and made in Italy through a "mini" fruit with a particular date shape, a bright red and a unique taste. The datterino is in fact a tomato much loved by consumers; as confirmed by the web survey developed by the research company Totenext on a sample of 1,235 subjects. Over half of those interviewed declared continuous consumption of datterino tomatoes throughout the year and not just in the summer months. The datterino datterino is also considered a "smart" cherry tomato which is enjoyed both in salads and as a snack/aperitif.

The 2024 strategy plans to expand Signor Datterino's offer to other brands to cover the South and Islands, counting on at least three new brands. Another objective is to intensify control of the supply chain, through the careful work of the partner Sata, to guarantee ever greater quality to consumers and partners throughout the supply chain.

“With Sata we would also like to activate a green protocol, for an increasingly sustainable product in line with the current needs of farmers, large-scale retail trade and the Italian consumer. In addition to this, we intend to provide the “nickel free” version with a dedicated label. In this way we hope to make the datterino tomato also available to those who suffer from these intolerances or allergies. In short, many projects, certainly ambitious, but the success achieved to date gives us the push to continue to believe in it with all the passion possible", concludes Ferrari.