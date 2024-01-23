It does not receive public funding
Chatwin-Imf: partnership for Giallozafferano export expansion

The brand aims to consolidate its positioning as a reference for Made in Italy recipes

Chatwin, a company that supports tech and innovative companies, as well as already established startups and scaleups, in their growth and global expansion, inaugurates 2024 with a new valuable collaboration: through its partner The Influencer Marketing Factory (Imf), an American agency of influencer marketing, in fact, will support GialloZafferano in its growth at an international level. The food media...

