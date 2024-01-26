Sigep 2024: Brazzale showcases its "global" products

The edition of Sigep 2024 - The World Dolce Expo, that has just ended, was the third in which Brazzale participated. The oldest Italian dairy had a stand particularly full of initiatives, meetings and show cooking.

For the occasion, Roberto Brazzale , seventh generation of the Group of the same name of which he is president, illustrated this year's innovations to EFA News : among these the "Aroma Butter", the lactose-free butter, the "nutritional ice cream".

Particular attention was paid to the competitions, starting from the first Team Panettone World Championship, where Brazzale butter was used. Over two centuries of activity behind it, Brazzale exports its butter to 70 countries around the world.

Watch the video: