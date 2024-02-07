Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Cbre assists Fedrigoni in the sale of European assets for 280 million
The label company sells 400,000 sqm: the Italian part acquired by the Italian Industrial Real Estate Fund
The real estate advisor Cbre assisted Fedrigoni in the "sale and simultaneous lease" of the majority of the assets of the Group’s European industrial production portfolio. Most of the assets, 85%, are located in Italy between Lombardy, Veneto, Trentino Alto-Adige, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Marche, while the remaining 15% is divided between Spain and Germany. Fedrigoni, with Cbre, has been able to ma...
fc - 38089
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency