Bayer accelerates digital innovation in agriculture

Bayer was the protagonist of the 2024 edition of Fieragricola, the important international event dedicated to the world of agriculture at 360°, just concluded in Verona.

The group, which received the "Innovation Award" for a digital solution - FieldView SprayKit - launched at the fair, also promoted numerous thematic workshops which attracted considerable interest.

As Matteo Colombo, Customer Marketing Manager at Bayer Crop Science explains, digital innovation was at the center of participation in Fieragricola, where Bayer presented a rich pipeline of products.

Bayer thus gives its active contribution to the great challenges of sustainability for agriculture, called to produce more and more, but at the same time reducing environmental impacts.

