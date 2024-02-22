Milan Agri-Food Market aims to become the most modern food hub in Europe

The Foody 2025 development plan launched at the end of 2019 by Sogemi and the shareholder Municipality of Milan continues in compliance with objectives and timescales to make the new Agri-Food Market the most modern food city hub in Europe. After the opening in February 2023 of the first two platforms dedicated to food logistics - now fully operational with 15 concessionaire operators and over 380 workers - Pavilion 1 Fruit and Vegetables will also be operational from 22 April 2024: an impressive structure, with an extension of 47,000 square meters of covered built surface and 15,000 square meters of appurtenant surface with 160 loading bays for loading and unloading goods, 102 sales points in which 46 specialized fruit and vegetable companies will operate.

The Pavilion is built according to the most modern technological and environmental standards, boasting a centralized and digitalized logistics system for goods handling operations, an energy production plant from renewable sources with a power of 11.3 MWt and safety standards cutting-edge operational and food processing. “We are getting ever closer to operating in a modern food district capable of establishing itself and competing at a European level: a goal that is ever closer and which only a few years ago was considered impossible by many to achieve”, comments Sogemi president Cesare Ferrero. “With the new buildings we will create an infrastructure which, in terms of size, operational capacity and environmental impact, aims to be a reference for the sector. Upon completion of the plan we will have over one hundred thousand square meters dedicated to fruit and vegetables which will be added to the markets dedicated to fish products, meat, dairy products and the flower market".

The next development stages of the Foody 2025 Plan include the completion of Pavilion 2 Fruit and Vegetables, the renovation of the Palazzo Affari, the construction of the management headquarters, the cooking center and the central warehouse of Milan Catering, the creation of a fish logistics platform and the redevelopment of the Via Bonfadini area. A program that will be completed by the end of 2025 with a total investment of 300 million euros.