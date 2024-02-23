Italian cheeses: record exports (1 billion euros) in France

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The 18th edition of the Salon du Fromage et des Produit Laitiers, a B2B event dedicated to specialists in the dairy world, opens on February 25th in Paris. Three days dedicated to promoting quality cheeses and products and the companies that produce them. Over 8,000 professional visitors and 290 exhibitors representing 15 countries. Assolatte specifies that with over 40 brands, Italy is in second place...