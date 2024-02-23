Bufala Campana PDO: exports cover 40% of production

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Consortium for the Protection of Mozzarella di Bufala Campana Dop focuses on exports and multiplies promotional initiatives abroad. From France to Japan, La Bufala Campana increasingly looks to foreign markets, which also become central in the development strategy of the Consortium's activities. The sector's exports are in fact worth over 300 million euros and have exceeded 40% of the entire production...