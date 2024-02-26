Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Illva Saronno Holding acquires 100% of Engine
The company's expansion strategy continues, now focusing on organic gin
Illva Saronno Holding, an Italian multinational spirits company, known worldwide above all for the Disaronno brand, today announced the 100% acquisition of the Engine company, a scale-up that created and developed a 100% Italian and organic gin. With this financial operation, which began already in 2021 with the acquisition of a minority share of Engine (25%) and a worldwide distribution agreement,...
EFA News - European Food Agency
