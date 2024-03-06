Eurostat: animal production estimated to decline (-1%) in the EU

In the fourth quarter, Spain would achieve the record in pigs (13.6 million heads) and, in the second half of the year, in sheep (over 4.5 million)

In the second half of 2024, gross indigenous production (GIP) of cattle reared in the EU is expected to reach 12.1 million heads, according to Eurostat. This would mean a decrease of 1% compared to the same period in 2023, when 12.2 million items were produced. Sheep production is forecast to decline by 7% to 15.6 million head in the second half of 2024, while goat production is expected to decline by 9% to 2.4 million head. In the final quarter of 2024, hog production is expected to decline by 1% compared to the same quarter in 2023, to 57.7 million head.

According to Eurostat estimates, France will remain the largest beef producer in the second half of 2024. It is expected to produce 2.7 million heads, ahead of Germany (2.0 million), Spain (1.3 million) and Ireland (1.0 million). Meanwhile, Malta (2,000), Cyprus (10,000), Luxembourg (32,000) and Croatia (41,000) are expected to report the smallest production.

Spain is expected to produce 13.6 million head of pigs in the fourth quarter of 2024. This would make it the largest pork-producing country in the EU, ahead of Germany (8.8 million heads) and Denmark ( 7.3 million heads). By contrast, Luxembourg is expected to produce just 12,000 heads of pigs, Malta 14,000 heads and Slovenia 74,000 heads.

Among EU countries that have reported sheep data, Spain is expected to be the largest producer in the second half of 2024 with over 4.5 million heads, followed by Romania (2.6 million) and Greece (2, 1 million). Among EU countries reporting goat data, Greece, the EU's top producer, is expected to produce 1.0 million heads in the second half of 2024. Spain is expected to produce 0.5 million heads, ahead to Romania with 0.4 million animals.