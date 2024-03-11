The protection consortium for the PDO white fig is born in Italian Cilento

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The "Consorzio di tutela del Fico Bianco del Cilento Dop" was born. The establishment took place at the headquarters of the body, in the hamlet of San Pietro, in Perdifumo, in the province of Salerno. The objectives that led to the establishment of the new body are to protect the quality and tradition of the white fig of Cilento PDO, promote it on domestic and foreign markets, but also make it an asset...