Barilla takes his "cellentani" to the USA

Barilla expands its product range in the United States and adds Cellentani to the high protein pasta brands. Cellentani are a type of pasta with a characteristic corkscrew shape: it takes its name, according to the story now credited, by the famous singer Adriano Celentano, "il molleggiato" (a bit like the shape of the product, in short, that looks like a spring) since the time of its first successes in the 60s, when this form of pasta was born.

The new format is being added to the Barilla line of Protein+ pasta products in the United States. They are made with golden wheat and proteins from chickpeas, lentils and peas: they provide 16 g. of protein and 10 g. of fiber for 3.5 ounces, almost a gram. The line, at this point, is available in eight different shapes of pasta: angel hair, elbows, butterflies, pens, rotini, spaghetti, thin spaghetti and cellentani.

According to Angie Cotter, marketing director of the US brand Barilla Americas, the new format and Protein+ range "meets consumer demand for multifunctional foods that offer protein, convenience and taste. It is a simple and tasty way -adds the manager- to fuel performance during the day. Our new Cellentani Protein+ shape is definitely winning with kids, demanding eaters or anyone looking for a new and delicious way to add protein to their diet".

Consumers will be able to try Barilla Protein+ Cellentani at Natural Products Expo West from 14 to 16 March at the Anaheim Convention Center, California: the product, communicates the company, is also available at Wegmans and on Amazon and will soon be in Kroger supermarkets throughout the United States.