Markets: skyrocketing Chilean walnut prices (+51% per year)

Since the beginning of March, the price of the Chilean Chandler 80 shelled walnut, delivered to Europe, has recorded an increase of 13%, +51% compared to March 2023. From the Areté analyzes it emerges that what is driving the Chilean market is above all the deterioration of the prospects for the harvest 2024 (recently started) which is suffering from the effects of unfavorable weather. The main market...