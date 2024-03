Cheese and dairy products Granarolo: turnover of over 1.6 billion euros (+8.2%) in 2023

The group's gross operating margin, also on the rise (+40.8%), stands at 94 million euros

The Board of Directors of Granarolo SpA, which met on 18 March under the chairmanship of Gianpiero Calzolari , approved the draft financial statements which will be submitted to the shareholders' meeting... more