Gorgonzola: net export growth in value (+15.5%) in 2023

France, Germany and Spain hold the podium of the purchasing countries of the product.

According to newly released data relating to dairy exports in 2023, Gorgonzola Dop is holding up well in volume in a difficult year and is growing in value. In detail, last year exports grew by 1.1% for a total of 24,982 tonnes, equal to 2,081,834 shapes exported, with an increase in value of approximately 202 million euros, an increase of 15.5% compared to to the previous year (source Clal). This remains one of the best-known Italian cheeses abroad with a distribution in 91 countries around the world and a percentage of exported product on the total production in 2023 (5 million 179 thousand wheels) which, like the previous year, stands at around 40%. %.With 1,785,167 wheels, the European Union absorbs a large part of exports.

The share directed to the first two importing countries overall, France (485,803 wheels) and Germany (442,800), followed by Spain (155,164) where there was an 8% growth, was substantially stable. Excellent performances were achieved by Macedonia (+89%), Bosnia-Herzegovina (+51%), Norway (+40%), Ukraine (+28%) and Poland (+15%). The export of Gorgonzola Dop to the rest of the world grew by 2.9%, reaching 296,583 wheels. Last year, 85,465 cheeses went to Switzerland. The United Kingdom, which is returning to growth (+8%) for the first time after Brexit, received 44,347 forms. Outside the physical borders of the European continent, Japan confirms itself for the third consecutive year as the leading non-EU importing country (44,482 wheels) with a growth of 15%, followed by the USA (32,738, +1.56%). Excellent performances from Indonesia (+147%), Costa Rica (+48%), Hong Kong (+40%).