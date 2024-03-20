Cibus 2024: The great synergy with Federalimentare and the Ice-Agenzia network

Cibus, the most important Italian trade fair dedicated to agri-food, reaches its 22nd edition, with record numbers: 3000 exhibitors from 31 countries and 80 thousand visitors, the majority of which from abroad. A golden opportunity to bring the best of culinary Made in Italy to tables around the world.

A moment of glory but also a great responsibility, as Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma, explains to EFA News , interviewed together with the other two fundamental players of the exhibition: Matteo Zoppas , president of the Ice Agency, and Paolo Mascarino , president of Federalimentare.

The appointment with Cibus 2024 is at Fiere di Parma, from 7 to 10 May.

