Galbani (Lactalis) brings the Italian spirit to the world

Among the brilliant performances of Italian agri-food exports, cheeses stand out. Lactalis covers 20% of this export and, within it, Galbani represents the most widespread brand abroad. Quality and tradition are the strengths of the Lombardy dairy company, on the basis of a market dynamic that has always been successful: typically regional products quickly become popular throughout Italy, and then spread throughout the world.

The company has been controlled for many years by the French group Lactalis, which has always preserved its history and Italian identity.

Galbani is one of the brands present at the Identitalia exhibition, hosted at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy until 6 April (read EFA News). It is in this context that EFA News met and interviewed Giovanni Pomella, CEO of Lactalis Italia, and José Antonio Lalanda, General Manager of Galbani.

Watch the video:



