Access to food: Nestlé and Gfn for the fight against hunger

Nestlé and The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), a non-profit organization committed to the fight against hunger and environmental sustainability, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further strengthen their collaboration. "We address food insecurity by helping needy people access food through actions such as product donations and donating shared meals and services. Based on Nestlé’s existing local support to the food banks of the Gfn network, with an average of 5.2 million kilos of product donations each year, Our new global relationship seeks to strengthen this collaboration towards our common goal of reducing hunger in our communities," said Nina Kruchten, responsible for corporate donations and community involvement at Nestlé.

"Food banks are rooted in their communities, which makes them essential to respond quickly to the fight against hunger. At the same time, food banks help reduce food losses and waste along the entire supply chain, ensuring healthy food arrives on household tables", said Ignacio Gavilán, senior director of food systems partnerships at the Global FoodBanking Network.

This partnership aims to continue Nestlé’s efforts to increase access to food in the geographical areas in which it operates. During 2023, donations of Nestlé products globally amounted to CHF 135,4 million (around 139 million Euros). These include the group’s collaboration with its supply chain to create a base of special recipes to be distributed through Foodbank Australia and New Zealand to help those who need to create a meal with the ingredients contained in food baskets. In 2023, more than 1,7 million portions were distributed to vulnerable people in both countries. In Malaysia, to support communities in need, food and drink were donated to 630.000 families, through a long-standing collaboration with The Lost Food Project and Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Food Bank, Nestlé has supplied over one million portions of relevant products to the region’s needy communities. In addition, employee volunteer initiatives were organised to complement ongoing contributions. In Greece, following the unprecedented flood in Thessaly that caused the loss of the homes of thousands of families, Nestlé delivered essential products through the Greek Food Bank during a difficult period of recovery and Christmas holidays for affected communities. To support the community of Canton Vaud, Switzerland, home of Nestlé for over 115 years, Nestlé contributes to the support of 10,000 individuals and families each week in collaboration with CA-RL through donations of consistent, long-term products in the form of volunteering.

In Mexico, in response to the relief efforts of Hurricane Otis, which devastated the city of Acapulco leaving communities in desperate need of water and other essential goods, Nestlé has contributed essential products and a financial donation of 1 million Mexican pesos (over 55.000 Euros) to the Mexican Red Cross, Cenaced and Bamx red (Bancos de Alimentos de Mexico). This memorandum of understanding aims to strengthen collaboration between Nestlé entities worldwide and members of Gfn food banks in the regions concerned, increasing the number of reports and further improving the quality of Nestlé’s support to food banks.