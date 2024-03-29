Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Agugiaro & Figna: 2023 turnover is close to 170 million euros
With almost 230 thousand tons sold abroad, exports of italian company cover a quarter of the turnover
The Agugiaro & Figna group, an Italian soft wheat milling company, closed 2023 with a turnover close to 170 million euros, grinding almost 300 thousand tonnes of wheat in its 3 factories, located in Collecchio (Parma), Curtarolo (Padua) and Magione (Perugia). Thanks to the high automation of its systems and the patented integrated grinding process that combines traditional stone milling with modern...
EFA News - European Food Agency
