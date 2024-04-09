Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium: growing revenues, over 68 million euros

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The General Assembly of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium Members, held today, Tuesday 9 April at the Classic Hotel in Reggio Emilia, approved by a large majority the 2023 final balance sheet, which closed with total revenues of 68,296,447 euros (up compared to 54,392,257 in 2022), total costs of 68,157,425 euros (up compared to 54,278,508 in 2022) and therefore an operating profit of 139,022 euros...