Nestlé is increasingly focused on pet food

Children are decreasing, pets are increasing. And companies, even historical ones, are adapting. Nestlé, one of the leading global operators in pet food with subsidiary Purina, has identified in Italy a site to build its new wet pet food production plant, with a total investment of 472 million Euro. This was announced by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, after meeting at...