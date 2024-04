Librerie Feltrinelli: Edit Torino prende in gestione servizi ristorazione

Catering and hospitality Eataly: revenues 2023 € 656 million, net profit negative for € 28 million

During the year, five new stores opened, two of which were in the USA and Canada

The Board of Directors of Eataly approved the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023. In 2023 alone the group opened five new stores: the third store in New York and the second in Toronto,... more