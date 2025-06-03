Chef Express-Roadhouse: a "marriage" worth 828 million euros in turnover

Chef Express SpA has incorporated its subsidiary Roadhouse SpA, with legal effects from 1 June 2025 and accounting and tax effects from 1 January 2025. The aim of the merger of the two companies, wholly owned by the Cremonini Group, is to rationalise all of the Group's catering activities, developing synergies and improving operational efficiency.

Chef Express, led by CEO Nicolas Bigard (photo), is the company that manages all the catering activities of the Cremonini Group: with over 40 years of history, it is currently the main Italian company operating with its own or licensed brands in all catering channels, both concessions (stations, airports and motorway areas, hospitals, etc.) and commercial (urban areas, malls, outlets, shopping centres), in Italy and abroad.

The merged company Roadhouse, founded in 2001 with the launch of the first restaurant of the Roadhouse Grill steakhouse chain (now Roadhouse Restaurant), currently has approximately 300 restaurants under the Roadhouse, Calavera Restaurant, Billy Tacos and Ric-Chicken House brands, distributed throughout Italy. Following the merger, Chef Express becomes a reality with over 600 outlets, 9,900 employees (including 1,100 abroad) and a total turnover of 828 million euros.

Furthermore, the parent company Cremonini SpA, with the aim of strengthening the company and supporting its important future investment plan, has subscribed and paid a capital increase of Chef Express SpA of 20 million euros, bringing it to 40 million euros.