SSP, farewell to Italy

"The best part of the journey." So reads the welcome slogan on the website of SSP (Select Service Partners), one of the world's largest travel catering groups, listed on the London Stock Exchange, present in 40 countries, with 40,000 employees and a 2024 turnover of 3.43 billion pounds.

Well, "the journey," at least in Italy, has ended bitterly, with the SSP's Italian branch going into liquidation and the closure or sale of several stores opened with great fanfare less than two years ago (or even just a few months ago) in collaboration with Grandi Stazioni Retail in Rome Termini, Milan Central Station, and Turin Porta Nuova stations. And the likely layoff of around eighty employees.

The announcement was first reported a few days ago by the specialized Retail&Food and Foodservice websites, and confirmation has come from union sources.

SSP has brought to Italy brands it already operated abroad, such as EXKi, Leon, and Yo Sushi. And just three months ago, the Maison Pierre Hermé Paris fine pastry shop (Milano Centrale) and Gino Sorbillo's pizzeria at Roma Termini opened.

The sale or operational closure of all operations nationwide is expected by October, following further discussions with union representatives.

SSP entered Italy in 2023, through an agreement with Grandi Stazioni Retail for the opening of the first locations inside Rome Termini station, with the aim of bringing several international brands focused on healthy and fast-casual dining to our country.