Milos Greek Food repeats in Rome

Following the inauguration of its first store in Rome's Salario-Nomentano district, Milos Greek Food is opening its second location at Viale America 89-91, right across from the charming EUR lake. This opening consolidates the brand's presence in the capital and confirms the immediate success of its format: high-quality Greek street food, fast, accessible, and authentic.

Milos Greek Food is the first project of Milos Holding, a company formed from the synergy between Spoon Brands (51%) and Yousef Sharafi (49%), founder of the "La Cannoleria Siciliana" chain. The expansion plan calls for €15 million in entirely Italian-owned investments, with over 400 new jobs expected by 2026 through street and shopping center openings.

The new EUR restaurant offers all the brand's iconic dishes: gyros, pita, souvlaki, Greek salads, moussaka, yogurt with honey and walnuts, as well as traditional desserts made with select ingredients imported from Greece. The contemporary Mediterranean-style space is designed to offer a casual and fast experience, thanks to integrated technologies such as digital kiosks, apps, delivery service, and loyalty programs.

"Rome has welcomed us with great enthusiasm. This second opening represents a fundamental step for us in building a true Italian chain dedicated to Greek street food," said Marco Beretta , CEO of Spoon Brands, and Yousef Sharafi , CEO of Milos Holding. "We want to offer a fresh, tasty, affordable offering that meets the new needs of urban food retail."

The development model envisions an initial phase of direct store management, followed by franchising, leveraging entrepreneurs affiliated with Spoon Group brands. The goal: to bring authentic Greek food to the heart of Italy's major cities, offering a quality alternative within the fast casual segment.