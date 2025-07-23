Elon Musk also dives into food: Tesla Diner opens its doors

A futuristic blend of dining, cinema, ecology, and robotics. By opening Tesla Diner, Elon Musk wanted to leave his own, more personalized, signature on his latest project. And he did so in the heart of Hollywood, specifically along the prestigious Santa Monica Boulevard. That's where Tesla Diner is located: more than a restaurant, it's a quintessential Musk icon, complete with a futuristic neon sign, electric car charging stations (of course...), robots for cleaning and ordering, and a backdrop of giant screens broadcasting SpaceX launches.

The grand opening came as a bit of a surprise, almost as if Musk wanted to keep a low profile for the launch of his latest venture. After all, the South African billionaire doesn't need much publicity. The fact is, a small leak on social media (X first and foremost, of course) was all it took, and hundreds showed up for the opening, with impressive lines stretching along Santa Monica Boulevard. "We love Tesla. We love its vision for the future," said a young woman queuing for the Tesla Diner premiere. "This place truly represents that connection between who we were and who we are becoming."

If Musk thinks it's a cross between Grease and The Jetsons, to many, the Tesla Diner, designed by Stantec, resembles an old 1950s-style drive-in, updated with neon, chrome steel, and a circular roof reminiscent of spaceships. The outdoor parking lot is dotted with 75 V4 Superchargers for ultra-fast charging, while inside you'll be greeted by Optimus the robot, a sort of android maître d' who can do everything. There's even a terrace overlooking the legendary Hollywood.

And the menu? Don't expect creations from Michelin-starred chefs; everything is strictly American: hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, fries, popcorn, smoothies, and snacks served in mini Cybertruck-shaped containers. Customers can order from the Tesla app or the car's touchscreen. Tesla drivers can listen to movie audio through the car's speakers.

"Just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla restaurant and Supercharger. The team did a great job making it one of the coolest places in LA!" commented Elon Musk on X, who had been thinking about the project for at least seven years. No official opening is currently planned: perhaps it will take place during the press conference for the first quarter's earnings.



