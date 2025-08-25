Coca-Cola: Possible Sale of Costa Coffee

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Coca-Cola is reportedly working with investment bank Lazard to explore all options—including the sale—of the British coffee chain Costa Coffee, Reuters reports. Neither the companies nor the bank involved in the transaction have yet commented on the rumors. Indicative offers are expected in early fall, although a source revealed that Coca-Cola may still decide not to proceed with the sale.According to...