O'Tacos launched in Italy

O'Tacos, the company that brought French Tacos to the world, announced the launch of its franchising program in Italy at the Salone Franchising Milano, taking place from October 2nd to 4th. The goal is to consolidate its presence in one of Europe's most dynamic restaurant markets and confirm its ambition to become a key international player in the fast-casual segment.

Founded in Grenoble in 2007 and established in Paris in 2015, the company, part of the international Qsrp group, introduced an innovative and distinctive concept to the food world: French Tacos, grilled and fully customizable tortillas filled with French fries, halal-certified proteins, and the unmistakable cheese sauce, available in over 40,000 possible variations. This broad offering, combining street culture, accessibility, and an innovative spirit, has made the brand one of the most dynamic in the European restaurant scene.

Northern and Central Italy, areas rich in students, international communities, and a vibrant youth food culture, are proving to be strategic locations for franchise expansion in this initial phase. "O'Tacos is more than just a meal: it's a lifestyle," says Stephane Cherel , CEO of O'Tacos, who continues: "By combining accessibility, customization, and a strong connection to urban and rap culture, it has successfully captured the hearts of a generation that embraces culinary experiences in a personal and authentic way. We're thrilled to continue building our community by bringing this energy to Italy."

Today, O'Tacos is one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in Europe, with over 400 restaurants worldwide—more than 98% of which are franchised—and a turnover of approximately €450 million in 2024. Driving this growth is a model that combines technology and culinary innovation: from the use of self-order kiosks, mobile apps, and delivery and takeout channels, to the constant updating of the menu, enriched every two months with limited-edition dishes.

The opening of a new location in Milan's Bicocca district and the launch of the franchise confirm the company's strategic vision of international expansion. At the same time, the company will continue to innovate its menu with diverse options of bowls, loaded fries, finger foods, desserts, vegetarian dishes, and its iconic French Tacos.