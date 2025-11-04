All'Antico Vinaio: the 50th ribbon-cutting ceremony is in Paris

From Palazzo Vecchio to Notre Dame Cathedral. The story of All'Antico Vinaio began in the historic center of Florence and has reached the milestone of 50 openings worldwide in the heart of Paris. Cutting the ribbon at 3-5 Rue du Petit Pont was Tommaso Mazzanti , head of the original Florentine schiacciata chain, which began in 1991 as a small 20-square-meter shop.

"I wanted this city to host our fiftieth location, because it represents an important symbol: our first opening in one of Europe's most iconic capitals and the beginning of a new chapter for All'Antico Vinaio," says Mazzanti . "Over the years, I've seen the brand grow, change, cross borders and cultures, but without ever losing its Italian soul and authenticity. Each opening is a piece of a dream built step by step, with commitment, passion, and an extraordinary team."

France is the fifth country where the red AV brand is present, with a strong presence in Italy (in Tuscany, Lombardy, Lazio, Piedmont, Campania, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, and Sicily), 18 locations in the US, including 8 in New York alone, making it one of the largest Italian food formats in cities, and Dubai, along with a recent opening in London. In the US and the UK, it is partnering with the Bastianich family, at Dubai and Fiumicino airports with the Avolta Group, while the remaining locations are all directly managed by Mazzanti. At least 20 openings are planned for 2026.

In light of this expansion, the numbers show a steady growth in turnover for the All'Antico Vinaio Group. From €26 million in 2022, to €43 million in 2023, and last year's €62 million, it will close 2025 with a turnover exceeding €80 million. In total, it currently employs over 800 people.

At All'Antico Vinaio's Parisian location, bread is baked on-site throughout the day, ensuring every schiacciata is always warm, crispy, and piping hot. The menu features the house's signature classics—like La Favolosa, La Boss, and La Toscana—the same ones that have contributed to the brand's global success.

The new Parisian space adds a local touch, drawing inspiration from the atmosphere of French bistros. The ground-floor store spans approximately 40 square meters, with a dozen indoor seats and an outdoor area seating approximately 20. The design interprets the soul of All'Antico Vinaio in a bistro style, combining iconic elements of the concept—such as the wood paneling—with typically Parisian details, such as woven rattan chairs and tables.

The large, opening windows blur the distinction between inside and out, creating a natural continuity between the shop and the street, perfectly in tune with the city's vibrant pace. Finally, to pay homage to the French capital, All'Antico Vinaio presents a limited-edition "La Notre Dame," a schiacciata that combines Tuscan roots with a French twist. The sandwich is filled with Tuscan porchetta, Tuscan pecorino raclette, and lightly spiced eggplant, a fusion of two culinary traditions.