Federvini: wine sector employs 74 thousand people. Turnover of 16 billion euros
President Pallini: "Italy has withstood the blow better than other countries, now we must work on demand and promotion"
The values of Italian wine in light of the challenges and trends of the global panorama. It is the rich program of events that from today at Vinitaly sees Federvini as protagonist. According to data processed by the Federvini Observatory in collaboration with Nomisma and Tradelab, the wine sector is strategic for the national economy: 74 thousand workers and 16 billion euros in turnover (9% of Italian...
EFA News - European Food Agency
