Federvini: wine sector employs 74 thousand people. Turnover of 16 billion euros

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The values of Italian wine in light of the challenges and trends of the global panorama. It is the rich program of events that from today at Vinitaly sees Federvini as protagonist. According to data processed by the Federvini Observatory in collaboration with Nomisma and Tradelab, the wine sector is strategic for the national economy: 74 thousand workers and 16 billion euros in turnover (9% of Italian...