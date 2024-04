Anacer: import cerealicolo aumenta in volume ma crolla in valore

Agrifood Federvini: wine sector employs 74 thousand people. Turnover of 16 billion euros

President Pallini: "Italy has withstood the blow better than other countries, now we must work on demand and promotion"

The values of Italian wine in light of the challenges and trends of the global panorama. It is the rich program of events that from today at Vinitaly sees Federvini as protagonist. According to data processed... more