Cibus: Grana Padano promotes the taste of sport

The colors of the five circles will be reflected on the snow and ice, accompanied by the gold of the medals and the Italian emotion of Grana Padano, the most consumed PDO cheese in the world. It is the light that will accompany the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which see the Grana Padano Protection Consortium among the sponsors. An opportunity to feel the climate that Italy and the world will experience during those days already felt to be extraordinary will be the space of the Consortium at Cibus from 7 to 10 May next at the Parma Fair, in the new Stand F056 in Pavilion 02, set up in the name of image of Milano Cortina 2026. On Tuesday 7 May at the end of the day with a convivial aperitif the new Grana Padano area will be inaugurated, a structure inspired by the values of sport and the Winter Games which will offer consortium members during the days of the fair a prestigious location for B2B activities, important for making agreements at an international level on markets that already account for over 48% of the annual production of Grana Padano Dop.

The air of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will be felt above all on Wednesday 8 May, with the presentation of "The taste of sport - A unique experience between flavors and performance", a project created by the Grana Padano Protection Consortium inspired in the colors of the Five Circles, the prestigious emblem of the Olympics, which will lead to the creation of a recipe book dedicated to the 5 continents and which will accompany the journey towards the Winter Games up to the 2025 edition of Tuttofood in Milan, the Milanese city also home to the inauguration of the Olympic Games.

Among the guests of the meeting, welcomed by the President of the Grana Padano Consortium Renato Zaghini and the general director Stefano Berni , the Chief Revenue Officer of Milano Cortina 2026 Nevio Devidé , and one of the greatest champions of Italian skiing, Deborah Compagnoni. The stand will be the showcase for all of Cibus, with chef Danilo Angè offering tasty dishes based on Grana Padano available in various seasons. “The emotion that the historical experience we are experiencing on the path towards Milano Cortina 2026 gives us is very strong and unique and we are therefore proud to live it", comments President Zaghini . "But we feel equally intense the Italian emotion that animates us every day in dairies and increasingly leads us to be leaders on international markets, precisely because we also put passion into cheese, in all maturations".