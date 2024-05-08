Efsa launches Safe2Eat campaign

Building on the success of the previous three years, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and its partners in EU Member States have launched the Safe2Eat 2024 campaign. Previously known as #EUChooseSafeFood, the campaign returns with a new name and a renewed commitment to raise awareness among European citizens of food safety issues.

This year the campaign expands its reach to 18 countries, joining forces to help consumers make informed decisions about their food. Participating countries in the 2024 edition include Romania, Czechia, Hungary, Greece, Estonia, Croatia, Italy, Latvia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Spain, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Ireland and North Macedonia.

Research conducted by EFSA in 2023, in collaboration with Ipsos, showed that almost 70% of Europeans show an interest in food safety. However, around 60% believe that food safety information is too technical and difficult to understand. For this reason, the new edition of the campaign aims to communicate the scientific foundations behind our foods in a clear, accurate but reassuring and understandable way. The objective is to allow citizens to make informed decisions about their food consumption, ensuring safety and health in their daily choices.

Under the motto #Safe2EatEU, the campaign continues to focus its efforts on educating citizens in relation to various aspects of food safety, including foodborne illnesses, correct food preparation techniques, the importance of reading food labels and the promotion of food waste reduction practices.

The campaign also highlights the importance of a balanced diet, the safety of food supplements and the need for scientifically proven health claims on food products. It also seeks to raise public awareness about the safety of food additives and novel foods, as well as the presence of food allergens. "Every day in Europe, citizens choose what to buy and what to eat, considering various factors such as cost, taste, sustainability or food origin. Thanks to the EU's high standards on food safety, they can be confident that, regardless of their choice, the foods they buy and consume are safe. The #Safe2EatEU campaign aims to establish a link between the science of food safety and the food that ends up on our tables, enabling consumers to make informed food choices", said Bernhard Url , executive director of EFSA.

With the launch of the 2024 campaign, initiatives are being organized at national and European level in the 18 participating countries. Citizens are invited to visit the website for more detailed information on food safety topics and to download the campaign toolkit, where they will find resources available in various languages.