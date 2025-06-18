It does not receive public funding
Kraft Heinz Eliminates Colorants From Its Product Portfolio

The multinational will not launch any new references in the United States with FD&C

Kraft Heinz is committed to eliminating colorants from its U.S. product portfolio by the end of 2027. The Kraft Heinz Company announced today that it will not launch any new products in the U.S. with Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colorants, effective immediately. Already today, nearly 90% of Kraft Heinz products in the U.S. are free of FD&C colorants. For the small portion of products that currently...

