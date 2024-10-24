Efsa: silicon in food is safe

The European Food Safety Authority has confirmed that the use of silica in foods, including those for infants and children, is safe. Last week, the Efsa Panel on Food Additives and Flavourings concluded that silicon dioxide as a food additive (E 551) "does not give rise to safety concerns in any population group, including infants under 16 weeks of age, at the current level of use".

E 551, also known as synthetic amorphous silica (SAS), is commonly used as an anti-caking agent to prevent the formation of clots in powdered foods, spices and milk powder: improves efficiency, the handling and sustainability of a wide range of food products.

An important part of the Efsa assessment was the analysis of the potential risks from nanoparticles in Sas. The Efsa found that these particles tend to cluster into larger particles when used in food, which means they do not pose a safety risk at current levels. Instead of setting a specific limit for daily intake, the authority used a margin of safety approach to confirm the safety of the additive.

Silica was approved as a food additive in the 1960s and continues to be widely used in the food industry. Efsa has confirmed that Sas is largely insoluble in water and is mostly excreted by the body after consumption. While previous studies raised concerns about the potential genotoxicity, The Efsa panel concluded that E 551 does not present a genotoxic risk.