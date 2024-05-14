Andriani increasingly sustainable

Andriani SpA Società Benefit, the Apulian company that has made food innovation the fulcrum of its business activity, has seen its commitment to increasingly sustainable development recognized through the growth of its ESG Rating, which has reached a of 78/100, almost 2.5 percentage points more than the previous year.

A result resulting from the company's effort in adopting a regenerative approach to business, to create value while respecting high standards of positive environmental and social impact. A commitment that drew inspiration from the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the 17 Objectives of the 2030 Agenda, with particular attention to the areas of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-corruption, as well as its 5 areas of impact: Production chain, People's health and well-being, Enhancement of the territory, Climate change and circular economy, Enhancement of people and group identity.

An essential responsibility for Andriani, especially in a moment of development and expansion like the one the company is experiencing today and which sees it committed to consolidating its position as a leader in healthy food, exporting and promoting on a global scale a transition in favor of new and responsible food models, as clearly explained by the new pay off "Leading the Food Transition", and the consolidated principles of sustainability of which it interprets.

At the same time as the rating result obtained, the company also takes the opportunity to present its new Sustainability Management Report, through which it communicates both economic-financial information and information relating to sustainability performance, providing - in ahead of the legal obligations expected for 2025 - an increasingly clear and transparent representation of its value chain and the related impacts on it. The new edition of the document is certified by the auditing firm Deloitte & Touche SpA according to the criteria of the Isae 3000 Revised principle.

Andriani, with headquarters in Gravina in Puglia, has specialized in the production of high quality healthy pasta since 2009, both with its Felicia brand and on behalf of third parties. The raw materials used, including buckwheat, oats, brown rice, corn, lentils, chickpeas and peas, are carefully selected and naturally gluten-free. The processing takes place within a 100% allergen free and gluten free production plant: 9 production lines, over 55 different formulations and more than 1000 SKUs managed. Among the main players in the healthy pasta market, Andriani is present in the major distribution chains of over 40 countries around the world. Flexibility, dynamic organization, research, innovation and commitment in favor of a regenerative vision of the business, with concrete actions and good practices towards all stakeholders, are the factors that guide the performance of the company, which integrates the 10 Principles of Global Compact Network and contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Agenda 2030, promoted by the UN for a more sustainable global economy.