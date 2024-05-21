Taleggio Dop: stable production but declining exports in 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The annual meeting of the Taleggio Protection Consortium took place in recent days. The members met in Brusaporto (BG), where the 2023 budget was made official, the Board of Directors' report was presented and the results of the consortium's supervisory activities, investigation into the correct use of the names and promotion of PDO in Italy and abroad.During 2023, the production of Taleggio Dop (equal...