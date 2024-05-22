Bayer: agreement in Italy with Iberdrola for 33 GWh in 11 years

Bayer will purchase clean energy for eleven years from Iberdrola starting from January 2025. This was established by an agreement between the renewables producer and the pharmaceutical multinational. For the entire period established in the agreement, Iberdrola will supply energy to Bayer for a total of 33 GWh over the entire period.

The collaboration between the two entities is not new, as there have already been agreements between Bayer and Iberdrola in Spain and Mexico, in the sustainability field. Following this subscription, the Bayer site in Garbagnate Milanese will operate 100% thanks to renewable energy.

The energy will be generated at the Iberdrola photovoltaic plant in Montefiascone (Lazio), with a total installed capacity of 7 MW. Once operational, the plant will avoid the release of over 3,200 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, equivalent to the electricity demand of over 4,000 families.

“The partnership with Iberdrola will allow us to use energy from renewable sources, significantly reducing the environmental impact of our plant,” says Vincent Curtin, Chief Executive Officer of the Bayer plant. “It demonstrates Bayer's concrete commitment to achieving global carbon emission reduction targets, as defined by the United Nations and the Paris Agreement to limit global warming.”

For its part, after the inauguration of its Montefiascone plant (the Spanish group's second in Italy) Iberdrola will be able to boast an operating capacity of 400 MW in Italy. The consolidated partnership with Bayer represents "proof of the fact that guaranteeing a multi-year supply of renewable energy - as well as being a fundamental step towards decarbonisation - represents a strategic choice in terms of stabilizing the price of energy in the long term for companies who choose us", says Lorenzo Costantini , Country Manager of Iberdrola Clienti Italia.



