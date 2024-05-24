Polli protagonist at the Cibus 2024 fair

Polli, the Italian historic manufacturer of pestos, ready-made sauces, preserves, pickles and pickles, presented at Cibus 2024 a new line of Vegetable Ragù, 100% Plant Based and soy-free.

As Manuela Polli, Head of Corporate Strategy & Development of the company, explains, the new line is a response to the growing awareness of the importance of a diet rich in vegetables and vegetable proteins for individual health and for the environment.

The company has dedicated itself to creating a range of products that marks a turning point in the sector and guarantees consumers an unprecedented gastronomic experience.

With over 150 years of history, the group now generates 80% of its turnover abroad, where it has recently opened stable offices, particularly in the UK, France and Germany. Next goal, the opening of a new branch in the USA.

Watch the video: