Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Triple Entente: three rums for a single intent
Velier features Hampden Jamaica, Neisson Martinique and Foursquare Barbados
Previewed at the recent Velier Live, this new project features three white rums from three of the few still independent distilleries: Foursquare, Neisson and Hampden. The Triple Entente project consists of a box set - available in 600 examples - which brings together three white rums coming from three different territories and three different distilleries, among the few that have remained independent:...
lml - 41152
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency