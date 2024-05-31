Grana Padano: innovative digital project underway

Grana Padano has been online since May 31st with the first episode of the project “Our future has a history”. The creative idea is to tell the values, history and past of the brand with a technology of the future: artificial intelligence.

The creativity of the project by Serviceplan Italia, a creative agency part of the House of Communication of Milan, and developed with the collaboration of InfluAction and Vois: Max Corona, protagonist of the Storie di Brand podcast, interacts with historical figures for Grana Padano in various episodes, thanks to a virtual time machine, and in each episode he tells a curiosity about the history of Grana Padano.

The project adopts a narrative and visual style inspired by gaming, making the content more engaging and interactive, perfect for social media. Max Corona is in fact "captured" by the time machine and must answer questions to return to the present, thus telling the history and values of Grana Padano. Each episode features new characters, keeping users interested and engaged throughout the story.

The Kaiber program was used to create the content of the AI video: The scenes shot on greenscreen by Max Corona and real actors were reworked thanks to artificial intelligence to bring our protagonists to life. The mix of techniques allowed greater control of movements, maintaining visual uniformity. Finally, the characters' audio was generated with the help of another generative AI tool: ElevenLabs.

The project will be published on the Grana Padano and Storie di Brand Instagram social channels, with one piece of content per month until the end of the year.

"The values that Grana Padano has within itself are multiple and we describe them through a transversal language across all media. In this project we do so through a new tool, artificial intelligence, a field of computer science with which we make the protagonists of the our supply chain", declares Mirella Parmeggiani , Italian Marketing & Communication Manager.

"With this project, we not only celebrate the unique history of Grana Padano and our historical-gastronomic heritage, but we also demonstrate our commitment towards an increasingly digital future. The journey of artificial intelligence has just begun and we are already on board ", comments Stefania Siani , CEO and CCO of Serviceplan.