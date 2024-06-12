Portugal also says no to Nutriscore

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The opposition to Nutriscore, the food labelling system that sees Italy as one of the main adversaries, is increasingly widening. The new Portuguese government that came to power in early April and led by Luís Montenegro, leader of the centre-right coalition Democratic Alliance, decided to revoke the NutriScore labelling plan that had been approved by the previous Costa III government, centre-left,...