Grana Padano Dop and Prosecco Doc showcased in London

Grana Padano, PDO cheese and Prosecco DOC will be present from today until 16 June in London to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Taste of London, an event that has now become a reference point for a very attentive audience celebrating the excellence of food and drink. The Italian couple will offer masterclasses, demonstrations and much more during this weekend dedicated to real foodies.

At the stand you can taste Prosecco and Grana Padano DOP. You can also take part in cooking classes and demonstrations to taste tasty dishes such as puffed potatoes with asparagus, Grana Padano and Prosecco DOC mousse; arancini with truffle and Grana Padano DOP and pizzas with zucchini, lemon and Grana Padano.

The showooking will be led by Chef Danilo Cortellini, who will also be joined by the well-known influencer Angelo Coassin, who has 1 million followers in his profile @cookingwithbello and the talented Francesco Mattana in arte @ourcookingjourney. Food lovers can also participate in special masterclasses conducted by Hospitalian experts Alessandro Geraci and Gaspare di Carlo.

There will also be Prosecco masterclasses led by the expert Neil Philips and the possibility to buy special cocktails during the day.

"To see two Italian excellences that know how to make synergy in one of the most important markets in the world for our agri-food system -comments Luca Giavi, director of the Consorzio di Tutela della DOC Prosecco- is a magnificent opportunity to spread the skills of our producers and the culture of our country, together with the joy of being together and a diet that can positively affect the quality of life".

"These days in London -commented instead the Director General of the Consortium, Stefano Berni- we offer real Italian emotions, the way in which the conviviality of our tables and our traditions have taught us to be together".

The participation in Taste 2024 of Grana Padano PDO and Prosecco DOC is made possible thanks to the EU contribution to the CC2EU project "Cheers&Cheese to EU". A three-year project ex reg. EU 1144/20214.