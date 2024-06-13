Bayer awarded at "Enovitis in Campo"

Bayer participates in the 18th edition of "Enovitis in Campo" the reference event in Italy for machinery and equipment for vineyards, which ends today on the hills of Castel San Pietro Terme, in Bologna, at the farm Agrivar of Palazzo di Varignana. This year Bayer presented for the first time a digital novelty for viticulture: it is a FieldView Spray kit novelty that has received the prestigious "New Technology Award" awarded by the Innovation Challenge Lucio Mastroberardino 2024.

Every year the competition selects the most interesting news and solutions for technical progress, efficiency and functionality, sustainability, practicality, environmental impact and quality of work.

Spray kit FieldView, born from the collaboration with the Bulgarian group Nik, which since 2002 deals with precision technology, was awarded with the motivation of "be a kit also applicable to atomizers already in use, which monitors in real time the amount of pesticides distributed, by integrating a series of flow meters for each section of the sprayer machine. The collected data are then analyzed through a dedicated digital platform, in order to set the spraying for a distribution in line with the highest environmental and economic sustainability".

During the two days of the meeting, it was possible to see first-hand the operation of the Spray kit system through practical applications of spraying in the field. The offer for the defense and care of the vineyard that Bayer presents at the event the innovative solutions of chemical origin, accompanied by proposals of natural origin together with GrapeVision, the digital designed specifically for the vineyard indicating the risk of attacks of downy mildew, powdery mildew, botrytis and black-rot.

With these innovations, the company underlines in a statement, Bayer "confirms its commitment to support farmers through an agriculture that focuses on Innovation and Sustainability in line with the corporate mission 'Health for All, Hunger for None'".