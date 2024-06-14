Andriani is Welfare champion 2024 at the 2024 edition of Welfare Index Pmi

Andriani s.p.a. Società Benefit, the benchmark of in-novation and healthy food, has obtained the rating of Welfare Champion for the 2024 edition of the Welfare Index SMEs that took place yesterday and has awarded the best companies that have distinguished themselves for their corporate welfare activities: This year only 142 were selected and awarded out of a total of almost 7,000 participants.

The company of Gravina in Puglia (Bari), also received the Special Mention, awarded only to three companies among all those awarded, in the category "Health and Wellness"It stands out for its numerous psychophysical and emotional wellbeing initiatives in favour of workers. The theme of well-being, in fact, is the core of the company’s activity, which produces healthy pasta made from raw materials naturally free of gluten, such as legumes and cereals, both as a co-packer and with its own brand Felicia.

Andriani, through the drivers of food innovation, the Mediterranean diet and nutritional science, aims to promote a balanced, functional, tasty and respectful of the planet. In perfect alignment with the concept of Well-being, Andriani’s approach to human resources management also arises, focused on the promotion of a positive working environment, able to encourage the wellbeing of employees. Following the principles of Positive Psychology, the organization is committed to providing rewarding experiences and positive relationships and enabling the expression and development of individual potential and aspirations.

Collecting the award, from the stage of the Salone delle Fontane in Rome, Mariangela Candido, HR & Organization Director of Andriani S.p.A. Società Benefit, said: "Our people represent the true engine of the company. We take care of it through a complex Welfare strategy that aims to foster a positive and inclusive work environment and to ensure maximum support for their psychophysical and emotional wellbeing. With happy collaborators and collaborators it becomes even more stimulating to engage daily in guiding the transition together in favor of new and responsible food models".

Andriani, headquartered in Gravina in Puglia, has specialized since 2009 in the production of healthy pasta of high quality, both with its brand Felicia and third parties. The raw materials used, including buckwheat, oats, brown rice, corn, lentils, chickpeas and peas, are carefully selected and naturally gluten-free. The processing takes place inside a 100% Allergen free and glutenfree production plant: 9 production lines, over 55 different formulations and more than 1,000 Sku managed. Among the main players in the innovation and healthy food market, Andriani is present in the major distribution chains of over 40 countries in the world.

The company integrates the 10 Principles of the Global Compact Net-work and contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (sdgs) of the 2030 Agenda, promoted by the UN for a more sustainable global economy.



