Grana Padano conquers the Big Apple

This year the Grana Padano Consortium is participating againg in the largest commercial event in the United States for the food industry. The Summer Fancy Food Show is scheduled from June 23rd to 25th at the Javits Convention Center in New York, and is the event that each edition attracts thousands of producers, buyers, intermediaries, distributors and other industry professionals to discover excellent products and networking opportunities and commercial opportunities.

The Consortium of the most consumed PDO cheese in the world will be present with its own stand (n° 2527) at the Italia exhibition area and the exhibition space will be animated thanks to the collaboration with GialloZafferano and its top food creators Daniele Rossi and Aurora Cavallo , known as Cooker Girl, and New York chefs Riccardo Orfino and Silvia Barban . all in coordination also with Brand On Solutions, the project area of the Mediamond dealership.

The cooking shows and gastronomic creations created at the Consortium's stand will be described on their social profiles and on the "GialloZafferano Loves Italy" channels dedicated to the American public. Furthermore, on June 24th, from 6.30 pm, at Bar 65, located at 65 first floor of the Rockefeller Center, the Grana Padano Consortium will welcome its guests for an aperitif with a view. Together with the friends of GialloZafferanoLoves Italy, two pairs of chefs and mixologists will be put into competition: chefs Cooker Girl and Riccardo Orfino will be joined respectively by Wael Deek , Director of Experience of the Alice Nyc restaurant, and Takuma Watanabe , Partner and Beverage Director of Martiny's, winner of the best new US cocktail bar 2024 award. Objective: to create the perfect aperitif, combining finger food based on Grana Padano Dop and cocktails.

The challenge between the couples will be commented by Andrea Belfiore, television face and entrepreneur in the New York restaurant sector, who will talk live about what happens behind the counter before tasting and deciding on the participants' favorite mix. The event on the 24th evening will also be an opportunity to celebrate the seventieth anniversary of the Consortium, founded on 18 June 1954 to bring together the producers, seasoners and traders of DOP cheese and to preserve a heritage that is renewed today under the banner of productive sustainability and which also represents a safeguard for the protection of the quality of life and the environment.

The United States represents a market of absolute importance for Grana Padano Dop. In 2023, 194,776 wheels of cheese were exported, a quantity that places the country in third place in terms of volumes, but above all which saw a growth in exports of 11.55% compared to 2022.

“The volumes of Grana Padano exported, but above all the growth percentages”, commented Stefano Berni , general director of the Grana Padano Consortium, “confirm that Grana Padano cheese is popular because it is good and is good for you, but also that we have been able to pander to consumer trends and orientations by spreading our values and describing an emotion that has made the world fall in love."