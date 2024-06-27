BF International: entry of new investors in capital up to 49%

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Board of Directors of BF SpA, meeting on 26 June, to support the group's internationalization process and in line with the 2023-2027 industrial plan approved last 21 July 2023, resolved, with the abstention of director Giuseppe Andreano , to approve the overall valorization operation of the subsidiary BF International Best Fields Best Food Limited through the entry of new investors into its share...